Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 0.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.46. 549,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,758,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

