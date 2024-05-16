CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE CINT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

