Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Up 0.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 736,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,789,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.