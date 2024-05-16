Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Motus GI Price Performance

MOTS traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $465,275.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,012 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 177.19% of Motus GI worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

