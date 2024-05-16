Xai (XAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $168.22 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Xai has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $168.22 million and $13.20 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.63067372 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $15,489,091.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

