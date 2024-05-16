Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Drops By 6.7%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Investec Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $6.92.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

