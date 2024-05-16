Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Drops By 6.7%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Investec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Investec Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $6.92.
About Investec Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.