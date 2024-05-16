Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Declines By 15.0%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IAALF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 150,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.98%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

