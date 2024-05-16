374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. 374Water had a negative net margin of 406.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%.
374Water Stock Performance
SCWO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 25,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,584. 374Water has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.16.
