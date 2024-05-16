Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $49,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

