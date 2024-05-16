Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Declines By 8.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,063.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
ISUZF stock remained flat at $12.37 during trading on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
