Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Declines By 8.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,063.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZF stock remained flat at $12.37 during trading on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

