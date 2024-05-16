Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

