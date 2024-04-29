Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

