IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 2,034,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.9 days.

IDP Education Price Performance

IDPUF stock remained flat at $8.34 during trading on Thursday. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

