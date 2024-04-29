Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $560.42 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

