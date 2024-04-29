12,015 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

