Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

