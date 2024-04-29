Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $50.76 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

