iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFG opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.