Maxim Group Increases Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $268.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $234.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $217.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.04. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $218.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.