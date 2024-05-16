Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.