ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO John A. Citrano Buys 4,800 Shares

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Citrano purchased 4,800 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECBK opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.78.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ECB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECBK. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

