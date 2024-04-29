Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

