GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $64.83. GameStop shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 52,281,988 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,979.49 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

