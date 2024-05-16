Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.13

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 48980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
