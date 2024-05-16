Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Singular Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

SGC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $337.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 220.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

