Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 348 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,666,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

