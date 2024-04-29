Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 667.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,147 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

