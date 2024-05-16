Westpac Banking Corp Sells 32 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,738.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,625.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,514.35. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,181.71 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

