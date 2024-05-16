Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.01. 34,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,967. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

