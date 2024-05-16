Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,487,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $516.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,108. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.43 and a 200 day moving average of $434.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

