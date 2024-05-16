Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in SBA Communications by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

SBAC stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 81,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.47. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.