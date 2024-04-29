Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 250.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.62% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRND. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,709 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

TRND opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.73. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

