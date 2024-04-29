Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

