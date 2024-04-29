Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $79.96 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

