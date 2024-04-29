VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 124,546 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

