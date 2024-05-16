Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.5 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

BLHEF remained flat at $155.66 during trading on Thursday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

