Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.5 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
BLHEF remained flat at $155.66 during trading on Thursday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20.
About Bâloise
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.