DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 3,479,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

