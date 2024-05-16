Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 156,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 761,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $885.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,873.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,380.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 395.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,404 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,981,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,500,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 328,114 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical



Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

