ARGA Investment Management LP Has $41.46 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,083 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,446 shares of company stock valued at $45,156,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,752,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

