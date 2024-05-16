ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.14

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 1632444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 16.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 742,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

