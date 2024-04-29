iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 369,768 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 157,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.