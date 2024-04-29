Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

