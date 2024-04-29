Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.