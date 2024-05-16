GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.0274

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $2.13 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,926,993 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

