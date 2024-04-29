Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $252.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $379.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

