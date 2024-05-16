Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $0.87 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

