Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells $1,008,437.16 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after buying an additional 157,709 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,420,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,448,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

