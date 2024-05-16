Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.79 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 546,483 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,016,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,078,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

