New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFE opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
