New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 123,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.