Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.84 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 277,847 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 129,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

